Cori D. Fitten, 21, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, died Thursday, June 27, 2019.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., that evening.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Open Bible Church, with Pastor Mike Johnson officiating. Burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family request gifts of love and friendship be given to Mt. Pleasant Athletic Boosters or Mt. Pleasant Music Boosters.

Online condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born April 22, 1998, in Denver, CO, Cori Diandre was the son of Kareem Duckett and Cori Mullins. He was a 2016 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School and attended William Penn University and Iowa Wesleyan University.

Baptized in his younger years, Cori was a member of Church of the Open Bible and participated in the church youth group. He had worked at Duckett’s Clothing, Lomont Molding, Any Wear Apparel, and most recently West Liberty Foods on the production line.

A talented young man, Cori played on the Panther football team. During his senior year, he placed 4th in discus at the state meet as a member of the Panther track team. Cori played basketball in the men’s league and liked to work out at the Rec Center. He enjoyed making music, played percussion in the high school band, and sang in the choir. Drawing, especially cartoons, was a favorite pastime of Cori’s. He carried his artistic talents a step further and designed shoes.

Cori is survived by his mother, Kareem Duckett of Mt. Pleasant, IA; his father, Cori Mullin of Denver, CO; three siblings, Khayree (Brittany) Duckett, of St. Paul, MN, Beatrice Fitten of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Gabriel Duckett of Mt. Pleasant, IA; maternal grandparents, Larry and Karen Duckett of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and a great-grandmother, Evelyn Watford of Springfield, OH. He is also survived by an uncle, Timothy (Brittany) Fitten; three aunts, Kimberly Fitten, LaSharon (Brian) Taylor, and Stephanie (Joe) Stubbs; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding Cori in death are three great-grandparents, Paul Watford, Bertha Shivley, and Charles Duckett; along with great-great-grandparents, J.D. and Beatrice Satterfield.