LaToya R. Wallace, 37, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:26 AM Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Pastor Robert Bell will officiate.

Friends and Family are invited to LaToya’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 11:00 AM until the time of services Tuesday at the Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to LaToya's Children's Education Fund, checks payable to Liza Herzberg.

Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.