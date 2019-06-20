Theo Boyd Anderson, age 103, of the Eastern Star Home, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019. She was born in Lake City, Iowa, to Bert and Lely Gaskill on December 30, 1915. Her early years were spent in Pocahontas County, where she graduated from Algona High School in 1933. She attended Morningside College, UNI, and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in education from Drake University. Before moving to central Iowa, Theo taught for three years in rural schools in Pocahontas County, then taught in Jordan and United Community from 1940 to 1962, when she retired. To this day, her students remember and love her; many former students attended her 100th birthday celebration.

She married Marion Boyd in 1941, and lived on a farm in Boone County, which included surviving and rebuilding after the Jordan tornado in 1976. After his death in 1986, Theo moved to Boone and spent much of her time traveling and volunteering. She married Evar Anderson in 1991, deceased in 2006, and has lived at the Eastern Star since 1999.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, both husbands, her daughter, Sherry Boyd, and her step-son, Roger. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Anderson of Mesa, Arizona, five step-daughters, eleven grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Boone, many clubs, a long-time docent at Mamie Eisenhower’s birthplace, and volunteered numerous other places, receiving the Volunteer Award for Iowa in 1992.

Services were provided by Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Boone at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Refreshments will follow. Cremated remains will be interred privately at Linwood Cemetery after the service. There was also a memorial service for the residents of Eastern Star Masonic Home held on Wednesday, June 17, in the Eastern Star Chapel with Dave Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Presbyterian Church in Boone, Mary Greeley Hospice, or Habitat for Humanity through Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home.