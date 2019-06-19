Nancy L. Engwall, 87, of rural Fairfield passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Word of Life Lutheran Church in Fairfield with Rev. John Meyer officiating. Burial will be in the New Sweden Lutheran Cemetery rural Lockridge.

The family will receive friends on Sunday June 23, 2019, at the church from 5 to 7 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Word of Life Lutheran Church or the Jefferson County Health Center Foundation in her memory.

