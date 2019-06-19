Nancy Marie Anderson, 68 years, of Denmark, Iowa died at 7:00 pm Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Great River Hospice House, West Burlington, Iowa.

She was born June14, 1951 in Fort Madison, Iowa, a daughter of Floyd F “Bud” and Ruth Marie (Spiekermeier) Grossman.

She was a 1969 graduate of Fort Madison High School. Nancy worked for 20 years at General Electric in West Burlington, Iowa. She loved spending time with her seven puppies: Cyrus, Zeva, Giovonna, McGee, Dinozzo, Pawsy, and Basil. She also enjoyed gardening and crafting.

She is survived by her companion and “man friend” of 24 years, Jerry Waste of Burlington, Iowa; two daughters, Tami (husband Aaron) Schumann of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Tennelle Anderson (husband David Kuhn) of Woodbury, Minnesota; one son, Joshua Anderson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one brother, Randy (wife Tamara) Grossman of Fort Madison; six grandchildren: Kassidy and Kyler Box; Andy, Lauren and Riley Kuhn; and one nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew.

Her family will greet friends from 1:00 to 2:30 pm Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Her ashes will be placed at her gravesite at Denmark Cemetery, Denmark.

A memorial has been established for PAWS, contributions may be made at the funeral home.

Online condolences to the Anderson Family may be made at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.