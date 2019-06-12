Virginia M. “Dode” Gugeler, 97, of Burlington, died at 5:05 a.m., Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Great River Medical Center Klein Center.

Born March 7, 1922 in Oskaloosa, Iowa she was the daughter of Fredrick Jesse and Daisy Doty Grant. She married Ivan W. “Ike” Gugeler on May 8, 1946 in Burlington, Iowa. He died March 21, 2010.

Dode graduated from Burlington High School. She worked as a 3rd shift supervisor for IRC and was a farm wife, homemaker, and loving caregiver to numerous family and friends. She also worked at the Bowl Inn Café.

She was a member of Spring Grove United Methodist Church. She helped with various church functions. She served as past President and Treasurer of the Spring Grove United Methodist Women.

She belonged to the Moose Lodge, Eagles Lodge, volunteered at BMC, was a 4-H leader. She enjoyed motorcycle riding, traveling, golfing, collecting toy animals and dancing, especially square dancing. She was an avid Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan. She had a great love for bowling, winning a city tournament. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include four daughters, Connie (Jerry) Johnson, Jan (Roger) Krieger, Nancy (Rob) de Salme all of Burlington, and Judy (Terry) Houseal of Danville, Iowa; fourteen grandchildren, Kim (Jeff) Mabeus, Ron (Pam) Johnson, Andy (Cathy) Krieger, Adam Krieger, Matt Krieger, Brent (Justin) Casady, Nicole (Bryan) Bliven, and Jason (Steve Jessen) Houseal; seven great-grandchildren, Dylan Mabeus, Dalton Mabeus, Brenna (Aaron) Franklin, Jesse Johnson, Brooke Bliven, and Jacob Bliven; one sister, Pat Roberts of Dallas, Texas; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ivan; son, Wayne; sisters and brothers; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for Mrs. Gugeler will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15th at Lunning Chapel. Rev. Jan Garza will officiate. Interment will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Burlington Moose Lodge following services.

Visitation will be 5-7:00 p.m. Friday, June 14th at Lunning Chapel where the family will receive friends.

A memorial has been established for Spring Grove United Methodist Church.