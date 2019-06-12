Virginia Ann (Folker) Carnes, 90, of Gladstone, Illinois passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at Monmouth Nursing Home in Monmouth, Illinois.

She was born March 14, 1929 in Burlington, Iowa to Cyrus and Aletha (Boyd) Folker.

Virginia was known for her work ethic, whether it was assisting on the family farm with her MANY siblings (16! Edith Carol, deceased as an infant) or the many labor intensive jobs she went on to have the rest of her adult years. Virginia was a worker. But she also had one of the sharpest senses of humor of anyone you could ever hope to meet. Virginia also liked to race and loved her GTO’s.

Survivors include her sisters: Verna (Clair) Lubke of Warsaw, Missouri; Sharon Folker of Burlington, Iowa; Delores Moser of New Boston, Illinois; and brothers: Ronald (Ellen) Folker of Statesboro, Georgia; James (Roxie) Folker of Revere, Missouri; and Steven Folker of Farmington, Iowa.

Virginia is also survived by her children: Timothy Harmon of Burlington, Iowa; Debi (Dennis) Lovins of Daytona Beach, Florida; Rick (Thais) Harmon of Lomax, Illinois; Annette (Marty) Remick of Burlington, Iowa; and Jesse (Michelle) Carnes of Gladstone, Illinois; Paul (Debbie) Carnes of Oquawka, Illinois; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters: Edith Carol Folker; Verlene Butts; and Joyce Rutledge and brothers: Cyrus Folker; Marvin Folker; Paul Folker; Dale Folker; Norman Folker; and Robert Folker. Virginia also was preceded in death by her children: Randall Lee Harmon and infant sons: Danny Ray Harmon and J.R. Lindsey.

The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, Iowa with the service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be at Christy Cemetery, near Mount Sterling, Iowa.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with arrangements.

