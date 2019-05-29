Rae Jean K. Wallman, 69 years, of Fremont, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019, at her home.

She was born March 23, 1950 in Nebraska City to Harvey and Helen (Rosenthal) Siefken.

She married Arlen Wallman on Sept. 18, 1970, at the Lutheran Memorial Church in Syracuse.

They resided in Syracuse, LaVista and Fremont.

Rae Jean was a retail associate and merchandiser for K-Mart and Hobby Lobby.

She was an avid gardener and crafter, specializing with quilting and scrapbooking, and raising German Bearded Iris’s.

Rae Jean is survived by her husband, sons; Marshall (Angie) Wallman of Fremont, Michael (Meghan ) Wallman of Boise, Idaho; brothers, Bruce Siefken of Lewisville, Texas, Kenny Bottcher of East Moline, Ill.; six grandchildren; Teanna, Nicholas, Tucker, Maxwell, Jake and Frank Wallman; and four great grandchildren, Tyrese Philips, Jeremiah and Rylan Price, and Avery Wallman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Monty Wallman; brother, Dennis Bottcher.

Memorial Service was to be 10 a.m., Friday, May 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Dan Heuer was to officiate. Visitation was an hour prior to the service at church. Burial was at 3:30 p.m. in the Papillion Cemetery of Papillion.

Memorials are directed to donor’s choice.

