Don LeRoy Loots, 85, of Burlington, died at 1:12 AM Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at the Great River Klein Center in West Burlington.

Born July 7, 1933, in Pomeroy, IA, he was the son of William G. and Mildred D. Drommer Loots. On December 22, 1956, he married Margaret Jean Moore at the First Methodist Church in Fort Dodge, IA, and they enjoyed 39 years of marriage. Margaret passed away on May 25, 1996.

He graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1951. In 1955, Don graduated from the University of Iowa with a degree in Political Science. In 1957, he earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Iowa's College of Law.

Don worked as an insurance adjuster for many companies. He started with State Farm Insurance in Sioux City, later moving to Home Insurance Company in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1961, he began working for Crocker Claims Service, as an owner and operator for 40 years, until his retirement in 1998.

He enlisted in the Army on April 18, 1957 and was a Corporal until his discharge on April 23, 1963. Six months of his service was active duty, and he spent five and a half years in the Army Reserves.

Don attended Grace Methodist Church. He enjoyed traveling, dancing at the Steamboat Senior Center, and was a member of the ROMEO's (Retired Old Men Eating Out). He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and Burlington Art Guild. Don's great passion in retirement was his art, and he was known for his landscapes.

Survivors include two sons, Mark (Sarah) William Loots and John Scott Loots both of Burlington; two grandchildren: Elizabeth and Elaine Loots; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and one brother, Dean Loots.

Visitation will be from noon until 7:00 PM with the family to receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home.

The funeral service for Mr. Loots will be 10:00 AM Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Rigdon and Pastor Dean Graber officiating. Burial will be in Aspen Grove Cemetery. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home following the burial.

A memorial has been established for the Steamboat Senior Center.

Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.

