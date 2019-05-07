Betty Ellen Cooper, 94, of Burlington, formerly of Danville, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

Born February 14, 1925 in Bentonsport, Iowa she was the daughter of William Walter and Mae Elizabeth (Harper) Corns.

She worked as secretary to the President for Burlington Bank & Trust for 18 years, retiring in 1990. In addition to that she worked in the print shop at Southeastern Community College, King’s Daughters Home and Aspen Grove Cemetery.

Betty attended Harmony Bible Church. She served as treasurer for the Southeastern Community College Foundation. Betty’s family was her top priority. She was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking, especially noodles, pies, cinnamon rolls and anise cookies.

Survivors include her five children; Sue C. Johnston of Burlington, Gary C. Harmon of Coatesville, PA, Pamela J. Harmon of Springfield, MO, Kenneth B. Lampe of North Ridgeville, OH and Linda J. O’ Donnell of Burlington; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

The memorial funeral service for Mrs. Cooper will be 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11th at Lunning Chapel. Pastor Chris Carr will officiate. Visitation with family will be for one hour prior to the service.

A memorial has been established for the Great River Hospice House.