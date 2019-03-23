Thomas Alan Heckenberg, age 71 of Mediapolis, died Sunday March 17, 2019 at Great River Medical Center.

The son of Frank W. and Mary Evelyn (McDonald) Heckenberg, he was born April 14, 1947 at Burlington.

He was a graduate of the Mediapolis High School and a 1969 graduate of Iowa State University, where he was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dodgeville. He did a lot of fundraising for various local causes.

He was a farmer, farming with Frank Heckenberg, and worked as a part time stock broker.

Survivors include: one sister Mary Margaret (Peggy) Bonhage of Norwalk, CT.; one brother Phil Heckenberg of Redding, CA.; two nephews, John Bonhage and Colonel Michael Bonhage; one niece Danette VanDomelen; eight great nieces and nephews; He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew Bret Heckenberg.

The funeral service will be Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dodgeville, with Father Marty Goetz officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary’s Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:00 p.m. at Hagele and Honts Funeral Home in Mediapolis.

Memorials have been established for the Mediapolis Public Library and Coats for Kids.