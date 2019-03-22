Gwendolyn L. Hawkins, 90, of Mt. Pleasant, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.

The funeral service for Mrs. Hawkins will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 23 at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. Burial will be in the Forest Home Cemetery.

Friends may call from 12 Noon to 9:00 PM on Friday at the funeral home. The family will be present to receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Every Step Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com