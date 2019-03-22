Angie Marie Kilstrom, age 98 of rural Madrid, peacefully passed away the evening of March 12, 2019, at the Israel Hospice House in Ames.

Following her wishes, Angie was cremated and burial of her cremains will be in the Boone Memorial Gardens in Boone, at a later date. A gathering of family and friends was held Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at the Luther Town Hall in Luther.

Angie was born on April 21, 1920 in Grange, Iowa, daughter to Estella (Begthol) and Clyde Jasper Dickeson. She attended many schools throughout Montana and the Dakotas, graduating from Boone High School in Boone in 1938 as a member of the National Honor Society. She married Robert Warren Pritchard in 1940, having one son, Robert Leonard Pritchard. She was widowed in 1944. Angie married Ralph Wilburt Kilstrom in 1948 in Boone, Iowa. They lived and farmed in the Luther area. Together they had a daughter, Victoria, and a son, Ronald.

Angie was very active, working at various places such as Big Bear and Lowe Berry, both formerly in Boone, and retired from Bourns in Ames, in 1985. However, her true hard work and effort was put in on the family farm. Her industrious hobbies included extensive gardening, canning and freezing. Angie flowerbeds were a point of pride and beautiful floral arrangements were often a centerpiece at the dinner table. She was an excellent cook and baker, rarely using exact measurements and always experimenting with ingredients. She raised countless flocks of chickens and geese. When not outside, Angie was very talented at the sewing machine, quilting and hand work, constantly trying a new pattern or technique. For a number of years, Angie wrote a monthly column for the Boone News Republican for the Boone RSVP section entitled, ’A Letter From Down the Lane’. Angie did not slow down during retirement, but played an active and integral role in helping raise her grandchildren. Her and Ralph enjoyed spending time together fishing at their cabin in Northern Minnesota.

She is preceded in death by her parents; five brothers and one sister; husband, Ralph in 2001; daughter, Victoria Kilstrom in childhood; son, Bob Pritchard in 1995. Angie is survived by daughter-in-law Rebecca ‘Becky’ (Loran) Pritchard-Simpson of Ames, Son Ronald (Shawna) of rural Madrid. Grandchildren Mike (Laurie) Pritchard, Mandy (Vince) Dahl, Nick (Megan) Kilstrom, Kyle (Kari) Kilstrom, Holly (Aaron) Kilstrom. 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren with her seventh, soon to be born.

In memory of Angie, memorials may be directed to the family.

