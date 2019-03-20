Verla Maxine Stokely, 93, passed away March 18, 2019 at Bishop Drumm in Johnston. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019 at Iles Westover Chapel. Additional visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the funeral home followed by a service beginning at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Verla was born January 18, 1926 in Taylor County, Iowa to parents, Ray and Ottie (Neal) Loghry. On March 1, 1958, she was united in marriage to David A. Stokely in Blockton, Iowa. In 1959, they made their home in Granger, where they raised their sons, Neal and Mark.

She started working for Younkers in 1973 until her retirement in 1988. In Granger she was a member of the First Christian Church. She was active in the Women’s American Legion Auxilary in Granger and Grimes. Later, Verla and David joined the First Presbyterian Church in Grimes.

Verla was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending her free time working in her garden, tending to her flowers and baking.

Verla is survived by her sons, Neal Stokely of Des Moines and Mark and his wife, Anne Stokely of Bondurant; three grandchildren, Randy (Ashley) Stokely, Rachel (Mike) Eggers and Elizabeth Stokely; two great grandchildren, Connor and Kylee Stokely and two brothers, Dale (Madelyn) Loghry and Robert (Marilyn) Loghry as well as numerous nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; siblings, Harry Loghry, Kathleen Stephens and Marcelene Gomez.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Mosaic in Central Iowa.