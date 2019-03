Duane Arnold Petersen "Pete", formerly of Nebraska City, passed away at the age of 81 on Feb. 27, 2019, in his home in Mesa, Ariz.

He was born in Syracuse on Oct. 31, 1937.

Pete graduated from Syracuse High School and worked at the American Meter in Nebraska City.

Pete proudly served in the Air Force from 1958 - 1963 where he met and married his late wife Nancy Reid Petersen and had four children, Scott Petersen (deceased), Sean Petersen, Paul Petersen and Candi (Petersen) Peter all from Nebraska City.

After the Air Force, Pete worked at Farmer’s Coop and the Housing Authority both in Nebraska City.

Upon retirement, Pete and his wife of 23 years, Jeanette Petersen, moved to Mesa, Ariz., in 2002.

Pete is survived by his wife Jeanette Petersen, formerly of Nebraska City, children Sean, Paul and Candi, step-children JR McAlexander and Julie Stickley, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org