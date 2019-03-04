Deborah Lee (Hovis) Hellman, 64 years, of West Burlington and formerly of Houghton, Iowa died at 8:03 pm Sunday, March 3, 2019 at the Klein Center, West Burlington.

She was born May 23, 1954 in Missouri a daughter of Cliffard and Wanda (Pierce) Hovis. She married Fred Hellman. They later divorced.

Deb was a 1972 graduate of Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield, Missouri. She worked in advertising for the Daily Democrat, West Point Bee, Donnellson Star, and KOKX radio.

She enjoyed doing crafts. She was of the Catholic Faith. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by three sons: James Birkner of O’Fallon, Missouri; Andrew (Angela) Hellman of Houghton, Iowa; and Adam (Lisa) Hellman of Holts Summit, Missouri; one daughter, Ashley (Jeremy) Norris of Iowa City, Iowa; six grandchildren: Erin, Alesha, Alex, Ayden, Sophia, and Sawyer; one great-grandson, Oliver; her step father, Clinton (Laverne) Kelly of Dexter, Missouri; cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

Her family will greet friends from 9:00 - 10:00 am Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Klein Center, West Burlington, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial will follow and begin at 10:00 am Saturday at the Klein Center, Iowa with Reverend Marty Goetz as Celebrant. Burial will be at a later date.

A memorial has been established. Contributions may be left at the Barr Memorial Chapel.

Online condolences to the family may be made at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.