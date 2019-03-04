Betty Jane Rosenow, 85, of Stronghurst, Illinois, passed away at 8:05 a.m. Saturday March 2, 2019 at Oak Lane Nursing & Rehab in Stronghurst.

She was born June 27, 1933 in Carman, Illinois, the daughter of Myron and Garnett (Hehr) Waddell.

Betty was a licensed practical nurse and worked at Burlington Care Center for many years, retiring in 2000. After retirement, she worked at Casey’s Convenience Store in Burlington for four years.

She loved to cross-stitch, play bingo, and was an avid collector of "Betty Boop" memorabilia.

Survivors include one daughter, Peggy (Keith) Hancock of Media, IL, two grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Linda Sue Peavey, one grandson, Henry Edward "Jack" Forquer Jr, and eight brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Stronghurst. Cremation rites will be accorded following visitation.

A memorial has been established for Oak Lane Nursing & Rehab in Stronghurst.

