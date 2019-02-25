Wallace Charles Anderson, Jr., 85, of Genoa, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

Wally was born to Wallace Peter and Cordelia Beatrice (Olson) Anderson on May 30, 1933, near McCallsburg, Iowa. The family farmed in northern Iowa before moving to central Iowa where Wally spent the majority of his youth. Wally graduated from Roland High School in 1950 and worked has a farm hand before starting with Ames In-Cross, a poultry breeding company. He met his future wife while on the job and married Faye Ann Batman in Story City on July 31, 1955. They settled in Roland and began their family there. In 1973, they moved to Genoa, Ill., where Wally worked as an agronomist for DeKalb Ag’s corn parent seed division. He retired in 1995. Wally and Faye Ann celebrated 63 years of marriage before Faye Ann died in 2018.

Wally’s passions in life were simple but pure. He loved farming and chose occupations and hobbies that were connected to agriculture. He took his vacation in the fall where he enjoyed helping local farmers with the harvest. He loved tending his garden and caring for the birds. His time on the farm taught him success in life was connected to hard work and his work ethic was second to none. Wally loved sports and loyally followed the St. Louis Cardinals despite marrying a Chicago Cub fan. During his retirement he and his wife enjoyed traveling, volunteering at church, and spending time appreciating the beauty of their backyard. His characteristic big smile and crewcut haircut were constants to those who knew him.

But it was Wally’s love of family that best defined him. He supported his children and their activities by serving as scoutmaster, sports booster club president, or wherever he was needed. He loved playing cards, dominos, or yard games. He and his wife often vacationed with their children and grandchildren. While he worked his regular job, he knew his real occupation was being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Wally is survived by his children Brian (Jan) Anderson of Granger, IA; Brad (Kelly) Anderson of Libertyville, IL; Beth (Con) Blake of Viroqua, WI; Barbara (Tony) Benzinger of Genoa, IL; ten grandchildren, Erik Anderson, Claire (Brandon) Schnier; Matt (Ari) Anderson, Tim (Courtney) Anderson, Abbie (Lucas) Hansen, Kate Anderson; Will Blake and Alice Blake; Steven Benzinger and Scott Benzinger; one sister Elaine (Kay) Bauman, and a brother Harvey (Sharon) Anderson. Extended family includes Larry and Koleen Batman, Carolyn and Bill Watson, Dale Kuehl, and Becky Batman. He was proceeded in death by his parents and wife.

A memorial service was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Refreshments and time for fellowship were offered afterwards from 1:30 to 3 p.m. A funeral service will be held in Iowa at a later date.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church Genoa, Ill.

