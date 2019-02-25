Aimee H. Apthorpe, 99, of Syracuse, passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, at Linden View Assistant Living in Syracuse.

She was born on Dec. 5, 1919, in St. Paul, to John & Minnie (Jackson) Fenstermacher. She was baptized in her grandma’s living room by her uncle, a pastor in the Lutheran Church, and was confirmed in the Presbyterian Church in St. Paul.

She attended local schools, graduating from St. Paul High School in 1937. She received the Balfour Medal at High School Honors Convocation for leadership, scholarship and service to her school, a high honor then. Following graduation, she taught in country school a year, and then attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, graduating in 1943 with a degree in education. She taught school in Auburn, Columbus and Monroe.

On July 22, 1944, she married Ronald Apthorpe who was in the military then, at the airbase chapel in Sioux City. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Syracuse Area Health Auxiliary and Women’s fellowship at St. John’s UCC. After many years in Columbus, Ron and Aimee retired to Syracuse and resided here until their deaths.

She is survived by her sons: John (Debbie) Apthorpe of Cypress, Calif., Kent (Peggy) Apthorpe of Lincoln; daughter: Minnie Apthorpe of Paris, France; grandchildren: Angie Apthorpe of Cottonwood, Ariz., Tim Apthorpe of Lincoln, Liz Apthorpe of Fort Collins, Colo., Natalie (Brian) Markham of Auburn, Ben (Jessie) Leseberg of Palmyra; five great grandchildren; and a son-in-law: Stan Leseberg of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter: Melanie Leseberg and sister: Muriel.

Memorial services were to be held on Tuesday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at St. John’s UCC in Syracuse. Burial will be at a later date at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln.

Memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Library.

Arrangements are by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com