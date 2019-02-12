Dorothy L. Pindell, 98, of Niota, IL passed away Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Fort Madison Community Hospital. She was born January 15, 1921 in Disco, IL, the daughter of Fred and Hazel Nelson Bratz. On June 24, 1945 she married John Pindell near Disco. John preceded her in death on March 8, 2004.

Mrs. Pindell was a graduate of Western Illinois University and received her diploma as a school teacher. Dorothy was a homemaker and helped her husband with the family farm. She assisted with her children’s 4H Club and was famous for her angel food cakes. She was a member of the Appanoose Presbyterian Church.

Survivors include three children: Linda (Richard) Stockett of Gladstone, OR, Jim (Marion) Pindell of New Castle, IN and Lee (Heidi) Pindell of Niota; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, infant daughter, Barbara Joyce Pindell, grandson, Jacob John Pindell and one brother Dale Bratz.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Appanoose Presbyterian Church near Niota.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Friday, February 15, 2019 also at the Church, with Pastor Dave Poland officiating. Burial will follow in the LaHarpe Cemetery, LaHarpe, IL.

A memorial fund has been established for the Appanoose Presbyterian Church.

