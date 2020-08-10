Area crews are working to clean up downed trees and debris from city streets following severe storms that moved through Dallas County and the surrounding areas on Monday, Aug. 10. Monday's storms also caused power outages throughout the county and surrounding areas.

The City of Adel said the Public Works Department is working to clean up debris. Adel residents should place tree limbs at the curb. Tree limbs will be picked up as soon as possible.

The City of Adel appreciates the public's patience as they continue cleaning up. For power outages or downed lines, please contact MidAmerican Energy: 1-800-799-4443.

The City of Dallas Center announced it will have a tree company scheduled for Friday morning to come in and chip branches. You may bring your branches (no more than 12” diameter and 10’ length) to the south parking lot of Mound Park or the parking lot of Memorial Park. Items must be dropped off before 8 a.m. Friday morning.

The City of De Soto said the City will allow dumping of tree branches only at the City's wastewater facility. Call Dan Van Langen, Public Works Director, at 515-208-0066 for specifics on where to unload and he will meet you there.

The City of Granger asks residents to cut any downed trees or limbs down to 6 to 8 feet in length and put them on the curb. Tie them if at all possible. Public works will come around to get them. It could take about a week to get them all picked up. The City said crews are working as hard as they can to clean up the city.

The City of Grimes asks residents to place downed tree branches them near the curb. Public Works will be going around town picking them up. This will be an ongoing process and the City of Grimes appreciates patience from the public. Tree branches may also be taken to the Public Works facility at 1700 SE Destination DR.

The City of Van Meter said City Hall is without power and phones are down. The City is working to track all the various downed limbs and power lines. Please report outages on MidAmerican's website and track outages on their map.

The City of Van Meter said it has not heard from MidAmerican as to when power will be restored. The City is hearing that parts of the metro are expected to be without power for up to 48 hours. Downed limbs can be dropped off in the rec complex behind the boat ramp sign. You will see the pile as you pull in behind Casey's.

The City of Waukee said Public Works crews will remove tree debris starting on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Tree debris must be placed with the ’public right-of-way’ in order to be collected. The right-of-way is the grassy area between the back of the curb and the front of the sidewalk. Debris not placed within the right-of-way will not be removed. Crews plan to wrap up debris removal by the end of the day Friday, Aug. 14.

For questions, call the Waukee Public Works Department at 515-978-7920.

If you notice a downed power line caused by today’s storm, please avoid it and report the location to MidAmerican Energy. Downed lines as well as power outages can be reported by calling 1-888-427-5632 or online.

Downed trees blocking streets can be reported via the City’s Report a Concern module.

To subscribe to City alerts which include weather notices and street closures, please text ’50263’ to 888-777 or visit Nixle.com.

Look for updates for your area on the various city Facebook pages and websites.