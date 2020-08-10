OQUAWKA, Ill. — A Burlington woman was arrested on assault and firearm possession Saturday in Henderson County, Illinois.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Donald Seitz, Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amber M. Breuer, 25, of Burlington, at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification Card.

Deputies responded to a home Saturday in the Township of Stronghurst, Illinois, for a domestic violence call. After investigation, deputies said Breuer had an argument with her boyfriend and then she retrieved a handgun from her vehicle and threatened to shoot the windows out of his truck. No injuries were reported.

Breuer was transported to the Henderson County Jail, where she was held waiting for her court appearance.