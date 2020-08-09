LETTS — When Hailey Sanders first stepped onto the softball field for Louisa-Muscatine High School five years ago, she did so with a little nervousness, plenty of confidence and a powerful right arm.

By the time she exited, Sanders had led the Falcons to three consecutive state tournament appearances, three straight state semifinal appearances, the program’s first state championship and nearly every program record in the book.

Simply put, Sanders is the best player ever to don the black and gold softball uniform.

It was five years that will be hard for anyone to top.

"I feel like there is always a little bit of pressure. Even in the postseason there is a little bit of pressure. I try not to think about the pressure because it makes me nervous," said Sanders, The Hawk Eye’s Softball Player of the Year. "I feel like it kind of plays with my game. I try not to focus on that and just focus on doing my best and doing what I can to help my team. As long as I am doing that, I’m happy with it."

"She’s just been such a great contributor to this program. The year before I started coaching this program was her eighth-grade season," said Louisa-Muscatine head coach Bryan Butler, who coached Sanders the last four summers. "I sat in the stands here and watched them play their game against Highland. They won that game on a double which scored the winning run. I also watched their heartbreaker against Durant and then at state. Then the opportunity came that the coaching position came open and I jumped on it because I knew what a great group of kids this is and great ballplayers. Hailey has always been that solid pitcher. She’s always been that solid teammate. She has a great ability to hit the ball, let alone being one of the most elite pitchers I’ve ever had the chance to coach. Just having her be here my whole time, it’s been great seeing her develop. She’s contributed to this program as much as anybody else. We lost four seniors last year and they were the ones who kind of started it. Hailey was one year younger and she continued that through her five seasons with the Falcons."

Sanders closed her senior year with a flourish, posting a 16-3 record with a 0.84 ERA. In 116 innings, she allowed 14 earned runs, walked 21 and struck out 188. She was second in Class 2A in strikeouts and hits allowed (24), fourth in ERA, fifth in appearances (20) and led the state in WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) with 0.60.

Sanders’ statistics could have been even better, but a back-loaded schedule with losses to Williamsburg, North Scott and Pleasant Valley, all ranked teams in higher classes which played in the state tournament.

But that helped the Falcons prepare for their own state tournament run.

"It definitely prepared us a lot. Yeah, it sucked that we lost, but I think they mentally prepared us," Sanders said. "Hitting and pitching-wise, I think they really prepared us. I feel like playing those better teams, they put more balls in play and that really prepared our defense. That was really a big thing coming into postseason and even going into state."

"We played Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley, North Scott and Williamsburg and they are all going to the state tournament," Butler said. "It made me feel a little bit better about my decision once I realized that these are all good teams we played and they are all going to be playing in the state tournament."

For her career, Sanders was 69-11 with a 0.92 ERA. In 510 innings, she allowed 67 earned runs, walked 126 and struck out 784, putting her at the top of the all-time list for the Falcons.

Sanders made her first appearance midway through her eighth-grade season against Bellevue, a 12-1 win for the Falcons.

She exited with an 8-0 win over Northeast Goose Lake in the Class 2A third-place game at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge on July 31. It was a fitting exit for Sanders, who dominated in a 14-strikeout, two-hit shutout.

It was also a solemn occasion. Not only was it her last high school game, but her final prep game with her sister, Kylee, who will pick up her sister’s pitching duties for the Falcons next year before they reunite at the University of Northern Iowa in the fall of 2021.

"That will hurt my heart. I will definitely cry when this is all over I’m not ready for it to end," Hailey Sanders said. "But at the same time I’m excited to start my new chapter. It’s just one year without Kylee and she will be back playing with me again. I’m excited about that. I will be back to support her and the team next year."

""It’s funny, you go back and look at the history of the program before those kids and before Hailey and it’s pretty slim," Butler said. "I think it all has to do with the commitment a coach makes to the team. I don’t plan on leaving here. Even when we lose Hailey, next year our goal is to get to Fort Dodge. Our goal is to win the conference and get to Fort Dodge."