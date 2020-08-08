Loose rock to replace limestone boarder on lake at Crapo Park in Burlington.

Burlington’s iconic fishing hole will be sporting a new look as city crews place a rip-rap limestone border around Crapo Park’s Lake Starker. The estimated 93 tons of cut limestone blocks that lined the lake have been removed and replaced with loose rock as part of a preventive maintenance cost savings measure.

The blocks, originally quarried and shaped at an Anamosa facility, will be stockpiled and re-used as needed within the park. They were originally placed in 1996 — thanks to an $8500 bequest to the park — and then repositioned in 2006. That operation employed city crews for three months.

The cut limestone rested on a crushed rock base but deterioration of the stone, undermining from fish and turtles and intermittent vandalism dictated that the lake’s wall now be replaced.

"The limestone blocks have stood in water and lasted 25 years and that is longer than what can reasonably be expect for the stone to last through repeated freeze and thaw cycles,," Burlington Park’s Director, Ryan Gourley, explained.

"But city budgets are getting tighter and our labor costs are going up. We are just not able to maintain that block wall and the rock rip-rap was an economical alternative. We’ve co-coordinated this with the DNR (Iowa Department of Natural Resources) and it is the right thing to do for the lake."

Doing the right thing for Lake Starker has been a long running challenge for the city, beginning with the 1906 decision to throw an earthen dam around a muddy sink hole in the new park to see if a pond might result.

The 1.1 million gallon pond was then named for the park’s designer, Charles Starker, and proved so popular it was decided a clay bottom should be added to insure water retention. But nature and gravity had other ideas because Lake Starker repeatedly would spring a leak.

On one occasion, crews arrived to again find the pond empty, also found a cavern cut beneath the bluff leading to the nearby Blackhawk spring that feeds water into the nearby Mississippi River.

Town budget directors then bemoaned the cost of adding a concrete bottom to the lake. That dismay only grew when the clay beneath the concrete continued to erode away and the entire lake once again spilled into the river.

At one point the municipal water department presented the city with a bill for the 30,000 gallons of city water used each month simply to keep a minimum water level.

The Lake presently has a rubber liner holding its water in place. But Gourley points out the liner has long exceeded its warranted life span and he fears one day arriving at Crapo to find once again the lake has vanished.

Throughout the 1920s and 30s there were proposals repeatedly advanced simply to let the lake go dry. But the pond has proved very popular with town citizens. At one time there were pleasure row boats on the lake, ice skating in the winter, and its water fowl drew bird watchers.

Today the lake continues to be popular for young neophyte fisher folk practicing their hook and worm skills on the pond’s resident goldfish, bullheads and carp. Although the pond was never officially stocked with fish, individuals have made it a practice to empty the fish bowls into the lake or dump a stringer of scrap fish caught in the nearby river.

Gourley reports there are now plans by friends of the park to establish a trust fund to replace the lake liner when that becomes necessary and to make other repairs — such as the present addition of rip-rap to secure the banks.

Lake Starker is the crown jewel of Burlington’s highly popular park system and the addition of thee crushed rock to its shore is just another step in preventing the lake from reverting once again to the original muddy sink hole.