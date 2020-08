Residents of the City of Waukee can order up to two low-cost trees through the Parks & Recreation Department’s Waukee Canopy program! There are nine species from which to choose this year, ranging in price from $25-40. The department will take orders beginning Aug. 15 at 8 a.m. at www.Waukee.org/registration. The tree pick-up will be held Oct. 1 from 5:30-7 p.m.