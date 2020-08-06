The movie projector stopped playing when the pandemic hit, but after weeks being closed due to the coronavirus, Story Theater is reopening for movie showings this weekend.

Todd Thorson, the owner of Story Theater in Story City, said protocols will be in place for the showings, and the theater itself has undergone a deep cleaning while its doors were closed.

Face masks and social distancing will be encouraged, Thorson said.

“We are also going to stagger out the concession stand and ticket booth operating times just to keep congestion at a minimum in the inner lobby,” he said.

Social distancing shouldn’t be a problem in the spacious theater, he said, and hand sanitizer will be readily available.

“We have 288 seats downstairs, so even 50 percent is 140,” Thorson said. “People will be good about spreading out, I’m sure.”

This is the third time Thorson has scheduled an opening date, and he’s hopeful that showtimes will go ahead as planned.

The film being shown is one that Thorson calls “inspiring and moving.”

“I Still Believe” will be shown Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m., and a special Sunday matinee will be at 4 p.m. Admission is $5 and the movie is rated PG.

The Story Theater Grand Opera House is one of the longest running theaters in Iowa and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

It’s been in operation continuously since it opened in 1913, Thorson said.

“We’re hoping to provide as much of a normal or near-normal experience as possible so patrons don’t feel too uncomfortable coming back,” he said. “It’s gonna be a trial and error plan that hopefully will work out.”