Sculptor Joe Peters brings his intriguing WelderArtist works to Burlington.

The Art Center of Burlington looks a bit like a welder's truck crashed into an auto repair shop.

Joe Peters is a welderartist, and his creations are endlessly fascinating for kids and adults alike.

Using metallic found objects such as flatware, bolts, washers, gears, chains and "Hey, Mommy, what's that thing there?" Peters has turned an unfortunate turn of events into a lifetime passion.

Based in Lewistown, Illinois, Peters planned to spend his life in the building trades. He erected scaffolding in local power plants to install, dismantle and repair machinery. Each of his projects was unique and customized without blueprints for the specific piece of equipment to be used.

Then one summer night, the trajectory of Peters' life veered sharply when he was severely injured in a head-on car accident. No longer able to work due to a grievous back injury, Peters turned to art as part of his healing.

Art opened up a new world of creative expression for him, and using his skills for problem-solving and envisioning a final product united by many parts, he took recycled materials, found objects and live-edge wood slabs to create furniture and unique sculptures.

Since then, Peters has been making his unique creations and helping people to see the world from a new perspective.

Art Center director Tammy McCoy said the Welderartist show runs Aug. 4 through Aug. 28.

"There will not be an Artist's reception as per the artist's request," McCoy said.

You can find Joe Peters on Facebook at Spoon River Bottom Wood and Metal.

All of his Art Center sculptures and woodwork are for sale.