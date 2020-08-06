Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Story County as of Thursday morning, according to state health officials.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Story County has had 1,131 residents test positive for the virus, which is an increase of seven cases over the last 24 hours, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

No additional deaths were reported in the county as of 10 a.m. Thursday. A total of 14 Story County residents have died due to the illness, according to the state.

COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

New on Thursday, the website now reports “county-by-county, 14-day-average positivity rates for school districts,” Gov. Kim Reynolds announced during a news conference.

Story County was identified as having an average positivity rate of 3% over the last 14 days, according to Iowa’s coronavirus website.

“Schools and others will be able to check and see where each county stands on this important metric,” Reynolds said Thursday. “As you recall, the 14-day positivity rate, along with absentee rates will be key metrics for school districts.”

Seven counties in Iowa have already met the threshold, or have exceeded the 15%, 14-day positivity rate, according to Reynolds, “but that number doesn’t always give a complete picture for school districts,” she said.

Adding, “Which is why the community context will be so important for schools to consider.”

In Story County, a total of 14,821 residents have been tested for the virus, and of those who tested positive, 857 have recovered, the state reported Thursday.

State health officials reported Accura Healthcare of Ames — which was identified by the state as having an outbreak in early July — had a total of 52 positive cases as of Wednesday morning, which is no change since last week. A total of 33 individuals have recovered at Accura Healthcare of Ames, the state was reporting Thursday, which is an increase of one recovery since Tuesday.

Across Iowa, another 13 Iowans died as a result of COVID-19 and an additional 649 cases were confirmed over the last 24 hours, the state reported at 10 a.m. Thursday. At that time, the state was reporting that a total of 906 Iowans have died from the virus.

Following Thursday’s confirmed cases, the state’s total number of positive cases sits at 47,141 individuals. Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19, a total 35,469 Iowans have recovered, according to the state.