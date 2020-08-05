The Boone Board of Education voted 4-1 during its virtual meeting Tuesday to have students return to school in the fall full-time and in-person on campus. The hybrid plan was voted down.

Parents, however, still have the choice of signing their kids up for an online-only learning plan. The deadline to register for that is Friday.

The hybrid model had been designed to have students on campus every other day, working remotely 50% of the time.

The Boone School District sent survey questions to families and teachers last month asking for feedback about in-person, online and hybrid learning options. Superintendent Julie Trepa shared the findings of the July 2 survey with the board, including:The survey had 1,489 responses from families.Of the families that participated, 49.2% said they wanted students to attend school full-time in person, while 35.2% preferred a hybrid model.Of the staff that responded, 46.3% said they were OK with returning to class in person, while 40.5% wanted a hybrid model.

A second survey was issued a week later, with 1,423 responses. (There are 2,030 students total in the district). That survey showed:Of the responses recorded, 72.8% wanted students to be on campus to some extent, while 25.8% selected online only.Eighty percent of staff was OK with some sort of in-person model, while 17% of staff wanted fully online.

All students and faculty will be required to wear masks and or face shields when on campus.

People watching the meeting virtually wrote in their questions. When asked if students would have to wear masks while participating in physical education, the board said it would defer to P.E. teachers and principals.

Trepa said if a teacher comes down with COVID-19 while teaching, he or she would receive paid time off.

Some voiced concerns about how special education students will adjust to a COVID-19 learning environment.

“I think we’re very well prepared for that, because that’s an IEP (Individualized Educational Plan) Team Decision and that’s very specialized,” Trepa said.

The board discussed various plans for returning to school. Board member Jeremy Prichard made a motion to vote on school returning full-time in person with an online option (no hybrid). The vote was as follows: Joey Weber, yes; Jeremy Prichard, yes; Dr. Pam Nystrom, yes; Dr. Brian Mehlhaus, yes; Pat Thieben, no.

The decision comes after Gov. Reynolds’ Tuesday news conference where she said that, “Schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in-person instruction are not defying me. They’re defying the law.”

Schools that choose not to follow the state mandate on in-person learning will not receive credit for those hours of instruction, Reynolds said. She also said administrators could face licensure penalties.

Before their decision was reached, the Boone board voted on having a hybrid model for the high school, with a full-time every day on campus learning plan for pre-K through eighth-grade, with the stipulation it would look into creating smaller cohorts for the middle school. Pat Thieben made the motion. The vote was as follows: Weber: no; Nystrom: yes; Thieben: yes; Prichard: no; Mehlhaus: no. The motion failed to pass, 3 to 2.

The board discussed how it would determine when or if schools shut down due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

“As educators, we are not medical professions, so we need to have them provide us with guidance. Before COVID, we have always followed public health guidelines for other illnesses, and that will remain the case,” Trepa said. “We do feel that students feel best when we can have them present with us, but we feel parents know what is best for their child. That is why the online model is available.”

Students who commit to the online-only learning plan must be online approximately three hours over the course of a day. Some adult supervision will be required. School assignments will be required and graded. Students learning virtually would be expected to keep up with students learning in the classroom. If a student were to be quarantined due to COVID-19, he or she could be switched over to the online learning model.

Mehlhaus said a recent shortage of test kits for asymptomatic patients resulted in fewer adults and children being tested in Boone County, which could impact the accuracy of the community spread data.

He said the mask requirement “will decrease the spread of the virus. They will be safer than a lot of employees at local businesses, interacting with customers not wearing masks.”

Trepa said the district has a plan in place for assisting those students who may not have internet access or a tablet or computer, noting there will be “enough devices to go around.”

Mehlhaus said the state and federal requirements about daily temperature taking has changed.

“Over half of people with COVID don’t have a fever at first,” he said. “And summertime, by noon, if I checked temperatures they could be 99.5 to 100.5 because of warm air outside.”

He said the way illness should be determined is evaluating symptoms such as new or onset cough or difficulty breathing. A child would be sent home and require a doctor’s note to return. If a child comes to school with a suspected case of COVID, that child would be taken to a designated area away from other children.

Pat Thieben, the only board member who voted against full-time in person learning, said she didn’t feel data supported that COVID-19 cases were decreasing in Iowa.

Mehlhaus, who also sits on the Boone County Board of Health, said these are difficult decisions to make as COVID-19 is an ever-evolving public health problem. However, he said daily, in-person learning would also help control where kids spend their time.

The board will meet again at 6:30 p.m. on Monday. There will be a public hearing and action item regarding the school calendar. Trepa said the start date would be Aug. 31 for middle and high school students. The elementary buildings would have parent-teacher conferences on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. The first day of school for those students would be Sept. 2.