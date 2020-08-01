Today’s sports on TV

(Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts)

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m. ESPN — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

2 p.m. FS1 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga.

GOLF

6 a.m. GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

Noon GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m. CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

4 p.m. GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

6 p.m. GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m. FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

2:55 a.m. ESPN — Hanwha Eagles vs. LG Twins

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon TBS — NY Mets at Atlanta

1 p.m. FSNMW — St. Louis at Milwaukee

1 p.m. Marquee Sports Network — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

6 p.m. ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

NBA

2:30 p.m. ABC — Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5 p.m. NBATV — Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

7 p.m. ABC — Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

5:30 p.m. FSNMW — Western Conference round-robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m. FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

11 a.m. CBS — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulpher Springs, W.Va.

WNBA

Noon ESPN — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

5 p.m. ESPN — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

MONDAY

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m. (Tuesday) ESPN — LG Twins vs. Kia Tigers

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon FSNMW — St. Louis at Detroit

6 p.m. FS1 — NY Mets at Atlanta

7 p.m. Marquee Sports Network — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

NBA

12:30 p.m. NBATV — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m. NBATV — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

5:45 p.m. ESPN — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8:05 p.m. ESPN — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

11 a.m. NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

1:30 p.m. NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

3 p.m. NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

6:30 p.m. NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

NHLN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

7 p.m. NBCSN — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

9:30 p.m. NBCSN — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

Today’s sports on radio

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) — NASCAR Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

MONDAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:40 p.m. KCPS-AM (1150) — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs