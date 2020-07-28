MOUNT PLEASANT — Iowa Wesleyan University will move the men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring 2021 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This decision was made Tuesday by the President’s Council St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Tiger Athletics men’s and women’s golf and cross country teams will continue to compete in the fall of 2020, but with limited competitions. These teams also will be required to follow all local, state, and national health organizations' directives.

Specific details on rescheduled seasons, contests, and championships will be discussed by the SLIAC and announced at a later date.

The schedules for men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling will remain unchanged as of now but will continue to be evaluated as each program approaches their respective start dates.

No final decision has been made for IWU football season which is in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

Weekly meetings will continue to be conducted to ensure the student-athletes’ health and safety are at the forefront of all decision making.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Management Council has adopted waivers for the 2020-21 academic year to assist our student-athletes.

The first waiver states, "student-athletes will not use a year of eligibility should a student only compete in 50% or less of the maximum allowable contests". The second waiver adopted states the NCAA DIII will provide "flexibility on playing and practice seasons that allow a more extensive off-season training opportunity."

Traditionally, DIII student-athletes are only allowed 16 practice days for off-season training.

With the second waiver stated above, all of the programs will be provided the flexibility to go above and beyond the 16 day limit in the fall semester.