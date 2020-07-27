Perry Public Library has contracted with Perry Farmers Market vendors to offer free produce at three separate farmers markets this summer. The produce is free to everyone, while supply lasts, and is offered courtesy of the library’s Health Initiatives grant received from Iowa Department of Public Health, Dallas County Health Department and Telligen.

This library program is one of several designed to promote healthier choices and lifestyles in our community. Eating more fresh fruits and vegetables is a great habit to begin. Community members are encouraged to get out and walk at the farmers markets and pick up some free sweet corn in July, melon in August and apples in September.

The July giveaway will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, or while supply lasts. Dates for the other giveaways will be announced when the information becomes available.

The Perry Farmers Market stations are spaced for social distancing, and everyone is reminded to follow recommended guidelines to keep us all safe and healthy this summer. For more information, call the library at 515-465-3569.