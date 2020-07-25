The 111th running of the Drake Relays will have to wait another year.

Drake announced Thursday that the famed track and field event would not take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drake Relays staff had worked with public officials and track and field's governing bodies about possibly holding the event later in 2020 after it was postponed in the spring.

Instead, athletes will have to wait until April 21-24, 2021, to compete on the blue oval.

"Our event is known around the world as a week-long celebration of athletic achievement, featuring thousands of athletes and tens of thousands of spectators," Drake Relays director Blake Boldon said in a statement. "It has become clear that current circumstances will not allow us to safely host an event that meets the standard set over the last 11 decades."

This year's Grand Blue Mile and Drake Road Races will be contested as virtual events in September and October.

"Our entire staff has worked diligently to explore every possibility of hosting our events in person in 2020, including the Drake Road Races and Grand Blue Mile," Boldon said. "The process has been challenging and the outcome is not what we desired. However, we have been reassured by the incredible show of support we’ve received from fans, coaches and athletes from Iowa, the nation and around the world. This support has been greatly appreciated."

The virtual Drake Road Races can be completed Sept. 27 to Oct. 8 with competitors submitting their performances to a virtual leaderboard. Grand Blue Mile competitors can complete their mile Sept. 29 through Oct. 8.