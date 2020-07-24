WAPELLO — After being unable to act during its regular meeting last week because the issue had not been on its agenda, the Wapello City Council on Thursday was able to approve a 28E Agreement with the Wapello School District, which will ensure the creation of a joint school resource officer, during a special meeting.

According to city clerk Mike Delzell, the agreement was approved without any discussion during the brief meeting.

Funding for the position would come from a three-year, $125,000 U.S. Department of Justice COPS (Community Oriented Policing Services) grant and a local match that will be split between the school and the city.

Although the federal funding covers three years of the position, the city and school will be required to maintain the position for a fourth year under their own funding.

Wapello Police Chief Brandon Marquardt previously reported that under the agreement, 49% of the local share will be paid by the school while the city will pick up the remaining 51%.

Those percentages would continue into the fourth and any subsequent years the position is maintained, he explained, adding he intended the position to continue indefinitely.

The duties of the SRO were spelled out in the agreement and will include enforcement of state laws and local ordinances, identify and prevent delinquent behaviors, provide security and safety to all students, staff and school visitors during regular school hours, interact daily with students, parents and faculty to develop and keep positive relationships, present and assist with school information programs, act quickly and soundly to any type of active threat and other duties.

The agreement also included two stipulations of the school board. They included the district’s cost will not exceed the current identified costs for the position and the addition of specific language in the agreement guaranteeing it would terminate after four years, but allow for annual extensions after that.

According to a budget presented earlier by Marquardt, the total program cost over three years will be $212,140, with $125,000 provided through the federal grant and $87,140 being covered by the two local entities.

Marquardt also provided estimates for the next two years of the program, showing maximum costs in year 4 of $76,000, with Wapello providing $38,760 and the school paying $37,240; and an estimated $77,500 in expenses in year 5, divided into $39,525 for the city and $37,975 for the school.

School officials have indicated the district’s portion of the local share likely will come from its At-Risk Fund, which can only be used for certain expenses. City officials have not specifically identified their funding source, although Marquardt had earlier proposed using local option sales tax revenue.