WAPELLO — A proposed federal effort to establish policies for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Levee Safety Program is being opposed by the Louisa and Des Moines county boards of supervisors.

The supervisors held a special electronic meeting Friday and approved a letter to Assistant Secretary of the Army R.D. James, opposing Engineer Circular (EC) 1165-2-218 and asking the federal agency to rescind the document.

According to the EC, the intent of the new document is "to consolidate and formalize policies and procedures for its Levee Safety Program."

The EC goes on to explain the safety program’s intent is to understand, monitor and manage flood risk associated with levees over time, provide a framework to sustain long term benefits and adapt activities and actions based on the dynamic nature of flood risk.

However, Louisa County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Ball had other opinions about the USACE’s intent in issuing the EC.

"They are trying to get rid of liability (by) handling it all over to the levee district," Ball said during the meeting, echoing comments he had made earlier in the week during the board’s regular July 21 meeting.

At that meeting, he had said the USACE was looking to hand over levee inspection and certification activities to local levee authorities, which would include Two Rivers Levee and Drainage District in the south end of the county and the Muscatine Island Levee District in the north end.

Ball said Friday if that happened, property owners in the Mississippi and other river floodplains with USACE-certified levees could see major impacts.

"It will cause federal crop insurance to go up and it will probably triple or more their homeowner’s insurance to stay in the floodplain," he said, adding it could have major consequences for developed floodplains such as the Muscatine Island area south of Muscatine.

"The guide makes it so they can’t afford to live down on the floodplain, looks to me like," he said, suggesting the ultimate aim was to allow the floodplain to revert to timber.

In its letter, which Ball said was based on a similar opposing letter approved by the Des Moines County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday, the Louisa County board pointed out Two Rivers Levee and Drainage District did not have the legal authority to perform mitigation activities outlined in the EC.

The letter also pointed out that Louisa County did not have a Land Use Department, which apparently would serve as the representative for local property owners involved in any future mitigation efforts.

"Those agricultural owners and residents of Oakville would not have representation during litigations. If the draft EC is enacted, our local sponsor would bear responsibility for the performance of entities that are not accountable to that sponsor," the letter stated.

Both the Louisa County and the Des Moines County responses then concluded by arguing the EC was "not consistent with the intent of the Flood Control Acts of 1928 and 1936; (and) will produce disastrous consequences."

Both letters asked for the EC to be rescinded.

The comment period for the EC was originally set for April 27, 2020, but was later extended to July 27, 2020.

The Louisa County supervisors indicated they had not been aware of the issue until a few weeks ago and acted after Ball attended an electronic meeting on Wednesday where the proposed EC was discussed.

The draft initially was posted Feb. 25 to the Federal Register (2020-3726). A copy of the document and information on submitting comments are available at regulations.gov/document?D=COE-2020-0003-0001.