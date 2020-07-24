It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

7-7-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 1600 block of S. 15th St. Estimated value at $2,600.

7-10-20

Theft: An Adel resident reported fraud in the 25000 block of Eagle Vista Dr. Estimated value unknown at this time.

Arrest: A 67 year old male Adel resident was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

7-11-20

Arrest: A 37 year old male Perry resident was arrested on an Adel warrant for violation of a no contact order.

Accident: A hit and run accident occurred in the 1400 block of Beverly Circle. Damage amount unknown at this time.