IOWA CITY — Following the lead of Iowa City, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Thursday to require the wearing of face coverings when in public spaces.

But the county also acknowledged that, in its current form, the requirement — aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 — is unenforceable.

Though Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague defied state policy in issuing his proclamation, he contended he could do so because of emergency powers granted to mayors under Iowa Code.

County Attorney Janet Lyness said that provision doesn't apply to county supervisors. As a result, their mask requirement, unlike the city's, doesn't include any penalties for failure to comply.

"I just want to make it clear that the Board of Supervisors does not have the same authority that mayors of cities have regarding making things enforceable through a resolution," Lyness said as the board discussed the requirement. "... It basically is unenforceable."

Lyness did, however, sketch out a potential road toward enforceability: passage of a mask ordinance by the Johnson County Board of Health. Boards of health have the ability to make such orders, she said, so long as their resolutions are consistent with what the governor or Legislature has done.

"I think, at this point, there's an argument that it would be consistent with the governor's proclamation," Lyness said.

The next meeting of the Board of Health isn't until August 19 at 4 p.m. Dave Koch, the director of Johnson County Public Health Department, said the county attorney's office and his staff are working on memo to inform that discussion and give them a sense of the board's options.

Gov. Kim Reynolds, however, has not required the wearing of masks in public places as part of her emergency proclamations, though she has recommended that Iowans do so. When Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson issued a mask mandate in early July — the only Iowa mayor aside from Teague to do so — Reynolds said it was invalid because it was in conflict with her own coronavirus measures. Attorney General Tom Miller backed her position.

The governor's office also has said it disagrees with Teague's Tuesday mandate, though Reynolds and Miller have so far taken no action to try to invalidate it. Iowa City police have said issuing citations under the ordinance will be a last resort.

The supervisors have been clear that they know their resolution is unenforceable. But they said its passage clearly communicates their expectations for the public and their frustration with state leadership. It came as the state reported 30 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Johnson County.

"It’s a slap in the face to see the governor will not support us," Supervisor Royceann Porter said. "This is about people's lives. People are dying. Numbers are going up daily in the state of Iowa. We have to step up."

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness listens to Judge Marsha Bergan during a case management conference for Ashley Hautzenrader at the Johnson County Courthouse on Friday, July 7, 2017. Hautzenrader is charged with attempted murder and child endangerment.

Johnson County Public Health Director Dave Koch drafted the supervisors' resolution, which draws on a memo he wrote providing guidance to local leaders. The resolution requires people to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in public spaces such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores and retail stores; when using public transportation or taxi services; or when outside and unable to maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other people.

Unlike the Iowa City order, the resolution does not prevent businesses from serving or admitting customers without face coverings. It also doesn't require businesses to put up signage about the mask requirement.

It does include the same exemptions, taken from Koch's memo, stating that mask-wearing is not required when people are:

Alone or with household members.Traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members.Jogging or biking outside.At a restaurant while eating or drinking.Visiting a dentist or doctor, or obtaining other services that require temporary removal of face covering.

It also says masks are not required when federal or state law prohibits face covering. And it exempts children under age 2; anyone who has trouble breathing or who uses oxygen therapy or a ventilator; and anyone incapacitated or unconscious or who has been told by medical, legal or behavioral health professionals not to wear face coverings.