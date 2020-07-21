DAVENPORT — Mount Pleasant rallied from an early four-run deficit before falling 9-5 to top-ranked Assumption in a Class 3A district final Monday at Modern Woodmen Park.

Trailing 4-0 after three innings, the Panthers got the first two runners on via walk. Chase Williamson laid down a bunt for a hit, but Assumption pitcher Keegan Shovlain threw the ball away, allowing a run to score.

After Corbin Broeker walked to load the bases, Rylan Seberg hit a two-run double, then Nik Coble had an RBI groundout to tie the game.

Assumption responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, kicked off by an RBI double from Seth Adrian, who was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, then added two more in the sixth to pull away.

Broeker took the loss for Mount Pleasant, which finishes the season at 15-7.

Assumption 9, Mount Pleasant 5

Mount Pleasant;000;400;1;--;5;4;1

Assumption;130;032;x;--;9;9;1

Keegan Shovlain, Noah Mack (4) and Seth Adrian; Jaxon Hoyle, Corbin Broeker (3), Nik Coble (5) and Dalton Gardner. WP -- Mack; LP -- Broeker. Two or more hits -- DA (Grant Simpson, Jay Costello, Adrian). 2B -- MP (Rylan Seberg); DA (Adrian). RBI -- MP (Seberg 2, Coble, Gardner); DA (Noah Weiman 2, Adrian 2, Justin Saskowski, Roderick Tanamor).

Records -- Assumption 20-4; Mount Pleasant 15-7 (final)