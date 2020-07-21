IOWA CITY — Defying Gov. Kim Reynolds, Mayor Bruce Teague on Tuesday ordered Iowa City residents to combat the spread of COVID-19 by wearing face coverings when in public places.

Those who fail to comply could face a misdemeanor charge.

The order is effective immediately and will last through Sept. 15. Teague said that is intended to give the city time to see how the order affects COVID-19 transmissions rates. The disease has surged across Iowa in the wake of widespread business reopenings and the lifting of limits on the size of public gatherings.

"Simply put, by wearing a face mask you are ensuring your fellow residents that you care about them. If we comply with this order Iowa City will see the difference," Teague said in his Facebook Live announcement of the order. "We are all in this together and that means we all can play our part."

Pat Garrett, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said in a statement that Reynolds disagrees with the measure.

"Gov. Reynolds encourages Iowans who are interacting with others where social distancing is impossible to wear mask. But she does not believe a governmental mask mandate is appropriate," Garrett said, citing a statement by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller that local governments do not have the authority to impose such mandates.

The governor's office previously said a similar order by Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson was unenforceable because it conflicted with Reynolds' statewide emergency declarations and public health guidance on COVID-19. Garrett did not say what the state will do if Iowa City tries to enforce the order.

While Miller has backed the governor, his spokesman, Lynn Hicks, said Tuesday that the office had yet to decide what, if any, action to take.

"We haven't had those discussions so we are just not sure what options are there," Hicks said. "We haven't been asked to do anything."

Drawing on guidance in a memo to local leaders from Johnson County Public Health Director Dave Koch, the Iowa City order requires people to wear masks covering nose and mouth while in public spaces like grocery stores, pharmacies, hardware stores, retail stores, using public transportation or taxi services, or when outside and unable to maintain at least six feet of separation from other people.

Teague’s order bars businesses from serving or admitting customers without face coverings. It also requires the posting of signage about the requirements at entrances.

The order exempts people from wearing face masks when:

Alone or with household members.Traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members.Jogging or biking outside.At a restaurant while eating or drinking.Visiting a dentist or doctor, or obtaining other services that require temporary removal of face coverings.Federal or state law prohibits face coverings.

The order also exempts children under age 2; anyone who has trouble breathing or who uses oxygen therapy or a ventilator; and anyone incapacitated or unconscious or who has been told by medical, legal or behavioral health professionals not to wear face coverings.

While violators can be charged, "Citations shall be a last resort to obtain compliance," Teague wrote in the order.

So far, the six-week-old order in Muscatine has had limited effect. It is supposed to be enforced by police, but the interim Muscatine County attorney, James Barry, serving in an independently elected office, said on July 6 said he would not prosecute infractions issued under the order. In addition, the Muscatine City Council on July 16 voted to prohibit the use of city staff time or funds to pursue enforcement of the order.

Iowa City, in contrast, handles municipal infractions through the city attorney, Eleanor Dilkes. She is appointed by the City Council, which has expressed support for the mandate.

Teague previously flirted with defying the governor over coronavirus measures when he said in March that he would issue a shelter-in-place order if she did not. After the governor said he lacked the authority to do so, he did not follow through.

But as for requiring masks, he told the Press-Citizen that the scientific community is in agreement that they are effective in limiting the spread of the virus, and that the need for additional measures is more apparent than it was at the start of the crisis.

"I think compared it to the shutdown order, in comparison, there have been fewer people reaching out for face covering, but that is not to say that those who reached out haven’t made great arguments on behalf of the community for that order to be made," Teague said. "They both have a lot of health implications. When a shelter order was on the table, that was a time when COVID-19’s effects were still being learned in our community on how to combat it."

Karen Kubby, a former Iowa City mayor and owner of Beadology Iowa City, said she’s made mask wearing mandatory in her store for months. With more than 30,000 students expected to return to town in August for classes at the University of Iowa, she said it was probably a good idea to make mask-wearing a legal requirement.

Beadology is located downtown near the Iowa City Pedestrian Mall, and Kubby said she sees many young people walking around without masks.

"It is helpful to have that mandate, especially with younger people downtown not wearing a mask," she said. "As more students come back, that will continue to be an issue."

Council member Janice Weiner has been pushing for an Iowa City mandate. She said she was excited that the city is making use of its power and wants to see how it impacts the daily number of new COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks.

"If we can get compliance with face coverings from upwards of 70% (of residents) and halt transmission of this, we will be able to have our lives back — not 100%, but it will make a huge difference," Weiner said.

Council member Susan Mims said she hopes the order gets the public's attention and sends a clear message about the city’s expectations.

"I wish people would focus on what it means for our economy, local business and schools," Mims said. "As someone said, this is a relatively small sacrifice we could all make that could have a huge impact on all those areas. It just seems like an easy solution to a lot of our problems."

Council member John Thomas also supported the mayor’s order, saying requiring face coverings has little impact on people's lives but could go a long way toward reducing the spread of COVID-19.

"I really had a hard time understanding why this issue has become as controversial as it is," Thomas said.

Council member Laura Bergus said she, too, supports the mandate. But she said she was unsure what the consequences could be for "bucking the state."

"There is not one way that this challenge goes," Bergus said.

Alan Kemp, the director of the Iowa League of Cities, said that across the state, cities will be watching what happens in Iowa City.

"I think cities are correctly checking with their legal department to determine if they have authority to move forward with this. Governor Reynolds and her office and the AG have come in and said cities are preempted from this, but I would guess you would have some city officials and some attorneys to disagree with that opinion," Kemp said.

"The only way you get a final opinion on this is if a court steps in to make a decision," he said.

More than half of states, including Iowa neighbors Illinois and Kansas, have issued mask requirements. In several of those that have not, mayors are clashing with governors by issuing mask orders of their own. In Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has sued the city of Atlanta to stop enforcement of a mask order by Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.