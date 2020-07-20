Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Iowa and specifically in the Des Moines Metro area, all Waukee City offices will again be restricted to authorized personnel only.

Beginning Tuesday, July 21, City Hall and the Development Services Annex will re-close. Utility bill payments, permit applications, inspection scheduling and other City business can be conducted without visiting these buildings in-person. The building vestibules will remain open for document drop-offs.

Payment dropboxes are also available. Phone lines are still being staffed during office hours at these City buildings. If a face-to-face meeting is essential (notary services, project meetings, etc.), visitors are asked to call ahead to schedule an appointment. Masks will be worn by both staff and visitors.

City Hall Complex Phone Numbers:Utility Billing/Irrigation Meters: 515-978-5502Building Permits/Zoning: 515-978-9533City Hall General: 515-978-7900

The Waukee Public Works Building, Waukee Public Safety Building and Waukee Public Library remain restricted to authorized personnel.Waukee Public Works: 515-978-7920Waukee Parks & Recreation: 515-978-0007Waukee Police Office: 515-978-7979Waukee Fire Office: 515-978-7998Waukee Public Library: 515-978-7944

Also, in accordance with Iowa Code Sections 21.4(1)(b) and 21.8, public meetings of the Waukee City Council and the City’s boards and commissions will be conducted electronically beginning July 21. The public is welcome to access the meetings remotely. See agendas, minutes and information as to how to attend remotely.

Please check the COVID-19 Closures and Service Adjustments Page for ongoing updates and important links.