The road to the state softball team got a little shorter for either the Burlington or Mount Pleasant high school softball teams on Wednesday when Oskaloosa athletic director Ryan Parker announced the Indians had canceled the remainder of their season after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Fourteenth-ranked Burlington and Mount Pleasant are scheduled to play in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wagner Field. The winner had been slated to play 10th-ranked Oskaloosa in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oskaloosa.

After Wednesday’s announcement, either the Grayhounds of Panthers will move straight into the regional final on Tuesday at a site to be determined.

On the other half of the bracket, Fort Madison will host Keokuk Thursday, with the winner playing sixth-ranked Fairfield at 7 p.m. Saturday.

For BHS head coach Larry Heath, the announcement was not one he wanted to hear, but doesn’t change his team’s approach one iota.

"The bottom line is we have to go out and play Mount Pleasant (Thursday) night," Heath said. "We have to execute and do the things that we need to do to win that game. If we start thinking ahead of ourselves, we are going to be in trouble. We have to be focused and ready for Mount Pleasant."

Oskaloosa becomes the 11th softball team to have its season ended because of a positive COVID-19 test. A total of 10 baseball season have had their seasons truncated.

"As far as how it would affect the regional, I guess the Burlington-Mount Pleasant winner would advance to the regional final if Osky doesn’t play," Fairfield head coach Bob Bradfield said. "I’m not downplaying the virus and have no knowledge of the Oskaloosa situation, but from what I have read about some of the pauses and/or closedowns of high school baseball and softball teams this summer, I think there have been a few overreactions. I’m not saying that this is one of them since I don’t know the details."

"It’s unfortunate for Oskaloosa," Heath said. "This is something we knew could happen all season. It’s just unfortunate for them that it happened at this time of the season."

While BHS swept Mount Pleasant in a Southeast Conference doubleheader last month at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex in Mount Pleasant, Heath and the Grayhounds are taking nothing for granted.

"We have a tough game against Mount Pleasant (Thursday) night," Heath said. "We better come focused and ready to play."