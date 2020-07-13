Burlington Bees general manager Kim Parker and her staff have had a rough go of it this spring and summer.

With Minor League Baseball’s recent announcement that there will be no 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Parker and her staff have had to get innovative to find ways to stay busy, remain active in the community and create ways to utilize Community Field.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

On Monday, a film crew, along with correspondent Kevin Tibbles, were at Community Field to do a spotlight for the NBC Today Show, which is set to air on Sunday, July 26.

The crew arrived late Monday morning to film Parker and head groundskeeper Jordan Barr as they worked on the field.

Burlington has been tagged as one of 42 cities that could lose their affiliation, meaning there will be no Minor League Baseball in those cities. No official decision has been made on the contraction of the minor leagues.

But on a warm, sun-drenched Monday, Community Field and the Burlington Bees were in the national spotlight.

"This is huge because this is national exposure. It’s just going to bring awareness to our small market. When I talked to the producer, I told her how we are a small staff, we’re very involved in the community and this is for the community. When she told us we were picked, we were definitely ecstatic and really excited," said Parker, who is in her 20th season with the Bees, her third as general manager. "They reached out to me. They are wanting to do a Sunday Spotlight on one of the 42 teams. So I had an interview with their producer and then I had a follow-up. Then a couple days later the producer called us and said they want to do our story."

"I understand there are a number of small-town teams across the country who are losing the team. Burlington is one of them. We’ve come to do a story on how The Boys of Summer aren’t going to be here anymore and how it’s going to affect the town," Tibbles said, moments after arriving in Burlington from Chicago. "The ’Today Show’ producer in New York is the one who chose Burlington. I don’t think it’s gone unnoticed that ‘If you build it, they will come’ took place here in Iowa. I’m sure there will be a few lame puns along those lines in the script when I right it. This is Midwest small-town America. Why not go to the heart of the country to see what’s going on."

Burlington has been a member of the Class A Midwest League since 1962. Burlington has had baseball since 1889 with the inception of the Burlington Babies.

Hall of Famers Billy Williams, Paul Molitor and Larry Walker all played in Burlington. The Bees won Midwest League championships in 1965, 1977, 1999 and 2008.

While there has been no Minor League Baseball this summer at Community Field, Parker and her staff have opened the facility to allow local high school teams to play games there, something that has gone over well.

"The cool thing is all of the players have come up to myself and the staff and thanked us and said how great of an experience it was," Parker said. "We do have some high school games sprinkled in our normal schedule, but there is so much wear and tear on the field that we don’t have too many. This year we were able to have 14 different games during the month of July. It’s worked out really well and there’s a lot more kids who are getting to experience the field.

"Since we are not having a 2020 season, not having any revenue for 18 months is a huge blow to any business. So having the high schools come out — they want to highlight that, that we’re giving back to the community by that aspect, as well."

On Monday, the crew got plenty of shots of the field and Barr, who was busy watering the field, keeping it in pristine condition.

"We’re typically an all-hands-on-deck crew where everybody helps with everything. But his job is the field. He is very, very detailed-oriented when it comes to his field," Parker said of Barr. "We did hire a new groundskeeper. He loves the field and he keeps it in immaculate shape. We are really lucky. He has a lot of experience and a lot of education in it. We’re lucky to have him. We don’t have all the bells and whistles a lot of the other stadiums have. We always focus on cleanliness and keeping the facilities sharp. That’s what we’re known for."

"You have a beautiful field. We’re going to talk to the G.M. and touch on what kind of memories this town is going to have with the Bees," Tibbles said.

Parker said that, because of COVID-19 restrictions in place, the film crew was not able to go inside the offices and clubhouses.

But putting Burlington and the Bees in the national spotlight was just the kind of news Parker and the rest of the Bees’ staff needs.

"We really do need some positive news. But it’s been great to have the high school games out here. We love baseball. That’s part of our life. That’s part of who we are. So not having any type of baseball was really weighing on all of our emotional spirits," Parker said. "We’re trying to create awareness as to what is going on in these 42 communities that could potentially lose minor league baseball."

Parker noted that while baseball is on hiatus and the future of the Bees remains in limbo, there are activities planned at Community Field in the near future.

"We’re looking at possibly doing some kind of concert or karaoke night or something here are the ballpark in August," Parker said. "We hope the community will come out and support us in any venture we may have. We’re looking forward to the future."

Tibbles, for one, can empathize with Parker and the Bees. As a baseball fan, he enjoys taking in an occasional Minor League Baseball game during the summer. It is a cheap, relaxing way to spend a lazy summer evening.

"It’s funny. I travel all over," Tibbles said. "Lots of times in the summer if I’m in a small town, I’ll often go in and get a five-dollar ticket and a hot dog and go in grab a cold beer and sit outside and spend my evening watching a baseball game. It’s a shame that you guys won’t be able to do that here anymore."