This year has seen a dramatic increase in gardening, across the nation, throughout Iowa, and locally in Burlington. I’ve seen many articles about people turning to their gardens while at home, and local garden centers have had their busiest season ever: Ritter’s said their sales this spring were by far the highest they’ve had in their more than 50 years of operations.

This makes sense: spending healthy time outside in the sunshine, growing a bit of fresh food, planting flowers for beauty and comfort – it’s what we need during stressful times.

And I’m not surprised at all that it’s happening in Iowa. My research over the past five years about the history of Iowa gardening shows that Iowans – and Burlington area residents in particular – have long had a close bond with the soil. There’s a reason our state slogan used to be "A Place to Grow": we Iowans have been avid gardeners from the earliest days of settlement to the present.

I myself became interested in gardening after I stumbled across a book filled with images of beautiful gardens in England. I especially love books with vintage garden photos: there’s something compelling about nostalgic images of gardens and gardeners long gone, preserved only in photographs.

But garden history books never include anything about Iowa gardens. So out of curiosity, I began to search for vintage images of Iowa gardens, visiting more than a dozen libraries, historical archives and museums across the state; searching online digital collections and Ebay.

I located images of hundreds of lovely gardens created by passionate Iowa gardeners: illustrations from as early as the 1860s; Victorian-era garden photos; turn-of-the-century postcard images; and magazine photos from the "Roaring Twenties" through the mid-century modern period. Grand estate gardens, suburban gardens, flower-filled farmsteads. And I researched the lives of the gardeners who made them.

I found many images of Burlington gardens. One of the first towns established in Iowa during the 1830s, Burlington was known as an early center of horticulture. In the 1840s, "The early citizens of Burlington were liberal patrons of gardens, nurseries, greenhouses, orchards and vineyards, as was evidenced in the large business developed and sustained in these industries at that time," according to pioneer horticulturalist James Weed of Muscatine. Nurserymen such as David Leonard, Jerome Bock and the Neally Brothers established some of Iowa’s first nurseries during the 1840s outside Burlington.

In October 1855, the Daily Hawk Eye printed an article by a visiting Chicago newsman: "On the sides of (Burlington’s) bluffs and on the tops of them are situated some of the finest gardens that can be found anywhere west of the lakes.… In no section of the west, do the people pay more attention to fruits and flowers, or display more taste and enthusiasm in their cultivation than in and around Burlington."

I’ve found early illustrations, postcard images and magazine photos of beautiful gardens located in or near Burlington, from modest but lovely town and rural gardens to the truly magnificent gardens of Elbridge D. Rand and Millie Eastman.

There’s something comforting in our own uncertain times about looking at vintage garden images. Our great-grandparents had to deal with world wars, epidemics and economic depressions, grasshopper plagues, droughts and some of the worst winters ever recorded. That they were able to make such beautiful gardens despite these disasters – it’s truly inspiring.

It’s ultimately reassuring, because it shows us that Iowans persevere. We get through these hard times, we feed ourselves and the rest of the world, and we still manage to create beauty around us.

