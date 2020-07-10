Lauren Summers stands in the pitcher’s circle, sun beating down on her on another 90-degree day, sweat trickling off her face and arms.

With two runners on base and the opposing team trying to rally, the West Burlington-Notre Dame high school freshman softball pitcher knows she needs to bear down and get the final out of the inning for her team.

For many, the pressure would be enough to make them wilt.

Not Summers. She is right in her element, exactly where she wants to be, doing precisely what she wants to do.

This is the moment Summers has been working for all her life.

"When it’s hot like this I have to dig down deep and pitch my game," said Summers, The Hawk Eye’s Prep Athlete of the Week. "It’s not the greatest, but you just have to get through it. It’s hot, but I have to get out there and pitch and not worry about the heat."

"She’s been outstanding. She wants the ball all the time. She gets a little upset if she thinks I’m going to put somebody else in," said WB-ND head coach David Oleson said after Wednesday’s 11-2 victory which clinched WB-ND’s third straight SEI Superconference South Division title. "She’s still growing as a pitcher, which is the fun part. Watching her mature. Sometimes she is not right on. Tonight she started the game and was on. She got a little more wild with the high fastball or riseball. But she worked through it. She didn’t get overly frustrated when they got those hits. She knows she’s got a really good defense behind her. That says a lot."

Summers learned the game from her father, Lance, who taught her to pitch at a young age and has been her only pitching coach since. Daughter and father have spent countless hours in the backyard and at batting cages, honing her skills, helping her become an all-state pitcher.

"My Dad started teaching me around four or five. He started pitching with me, playing catch with me, hitting ground balls. I just love the game. He’s taught me everything. He’s been my pitching coach forever. It’s great. He supports me when I’m pitching, and cheers me on and pushes me harder to get better," Lauren Summers said. "I pitch mostly every single day. I worked on my hitting. I hit like three or four buckets a day and pitch 100 balls a day. I worked really hard."

Summers’ hard work has paid off. Last year as an eighth-grader, she earned Class 3A third team all-state accolades after going 23-10 with a 0.86 earned run average, holding opposing teams to a paltry .150 batting average and striking out 258 in 209 2/3 innings.

Through 12 games this season, Summers was 10-2 with a 1.38 ERA and 120 strikeouts in 76 innings. Opposing teams were hitting just .167 against her.

While Summers brings plenty of heat on her pitches, it is the spin and radical movement she puts on the ball that keep most hitters guessing.

"Spin is more important than throwing it hard," Summers said. "It’s really important to have spin and movement on the ball so they won’t hit it. If they pop it up or ground it, that’s pretty good because that means your spin is there."

Summers is equally adept at the plate. Case in point: last Friday at the Lisbon tournament, Summers hit three home runs in a 12-0 rout of Belle Plaine.

Summers now has five home runs on the season and is hitting .318 in the third spot in the batting order.

"Her bat has been awesome.She leads the team in home runs with five," Oleson said. "She had the three in a row against Belle Plaine and practically won the game for us. I’ve never see three balls hit to the same part of the park, hit the same tent in the outfield three straight times. That was pretty awesome."

Oleson has had numerous great pitchers come through the program in his 15 years at the helm. Kaitlyn Caston, who led the Lady Falcons to a Class 2A state runner-up finish in 2011, is the gold standard.

Summers already has put herself in some elite company, and she still has three more seasons left after this one.

The sky is the limit for Summers and the Lady Falcons.

"It’s just love the game of softball," Summers said. "I want to become conference champs every year and I want to be able to make it to state one of these years."

"I always thought with Caston I had that once-in-a-lifetime pitcher. Then Alex Yacko was great. Kori Mesecher was good. (Olivia) Baker gave me a couple good years when she played for us," Oleson said. "Lauren has just followed in line with the line of successful pitchers who have come through the program. I guess I put my shoes and shirt on the right way every morning for God to bless me the way he has. I feel really blessed."