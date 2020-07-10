Young driver is fourth in points as the World of Outlaws come to town on tonight.

MIDDLETOWN — Carson Macedo has made a meteoric rise in the ranks of sprint car drivers.

Macedo comes from a long line of sprint car drivers. His grandfather, Tom Tarlton, started the family tradition. Macedo’s father, Tommy Tarlton, has 52 feature wins in the last 12 years.

Macedo, who started racing when he was four, is in his second year with Kyle Larson Racing and currently stands in fourth place in the points standings for the World of Outlaws, the premier sprint car racing series in the world.

Macedo, who finished third in the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions race in 2018 at 34 Raceway, will make his second trip to the 3/8-mile oval dirt track on Friday night when the World of Outlaws makes its first stop at 34 Raceway since 2014.

Macedo trails points leader Brad Sweet by 142 points. A victory at 34 Raceway would put Macedo one step closer to reaching his ultimate goal of being a World of Outlaws champion.

"We’ve had our ups and downs, but with everything going on in the U.S. and the world, we just haven’t been able to race as much as we would like," Macedo said. "All in all, I think we’ve done a consistent job. This is a very tough series with the best drivers in the world."

He won the feature race June 20 at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana, to jump-start his season with a win. Now, he wants to continue that momentum at a track where he has had success before.

"If I remember right it rained that night a little bit and the track got a little faster than it normally is," Macedo said. "I think we started 10th or 11th and got all the way up to third. We had a really good race car. If we had started up a little further, I think we could have had a shot to win it. It was a pretty good experience."

Macedo’s grandfather put him behind the wheel of a quarter-midget car when Macedo was just four or five. When he turned six, his father bought him a junior sprint car. By the time he turned 16, Macedo was driving for Team Tarlton with his father.

"It’s always been my dream to drive with the World of Outlaws and I just kept at it," Macedo said. "I am 24 now and this is my full-time job. Traveling is a little exhausting at times, but it’s all part of the sport. You have to stay in good physical shape and I have to stay sharp mentally to be the best I can be. I want to win the World of Outlaws championship."

Sprint car racing has taken Macedo from one end of the country to the other and to Australia in the winter, where he races with his close friend, Sean Dyson.

"It’s definitely a challenge for me and my team being away from family and loved ones, but it’s all part of the deal," Macedo said. "When you run with the World of Outlaws, you are going to be on the road a lot. It’s definitely a challenge, but one that I love."

Macedo said part of the challenge of being on the road is trying to eat healthy and stay in shape. He tries to find a balance in life, which is easier said than done when he is on the road most of the year.

"It’s all about making good decisions," Macedo said. "We eat out a lot, which is not the best, but you can usually find something healthy, like a salad. I also try to go running every day to make sure I am in shape. You have to stay in shape to drive a sprint car."

Macedo said his typical day usually doesn’t begin until late morning.

"I try to sleep in and get some rest on the day of races," Macedo said. "We usually head to the track around four or five, depending on when the driver’s meeting is, sometimes a little earlier. The guys get the car ready to go and I will go in the trailer and look at film of the track I am going to be racing that night. Then I put my racing suit on, hop in the car and hit the track."

Macedo says he has very little input into the setup of the car. He trusts his team to have the car ready each and every night. Then, it’s up to him to get the car to the front by the end of the show.

"I might talk with the guys a little bit, but I typically let them make all the set-up decisions," Macedo said. "I’m more focused on driving and what I need to do out on the track. I just let them do their jobs."

Macedo has just one goal once the racing begins. He wants to be in victory lane getting interviewed at the end of the night.

"There are a lot of great drivers with the World of Outlaws. It is the most competitive series in the world. But to be the best, you have to race against the best," Macedo said. "I’m going there to win. I want to put down a quick lap in time trials, get to the dash, win our heat and get a good starting spot for the feature and, hopefully, by the end of the night I will stand on the wing and celebrate a win."