The Heritage Trust of Burlington is sponsoring a Garden Tour Saturday at seven properties around Burlington.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets will be available at each of the homes on the tour.

This fundraiser will take the place of the annual fall Tour of Homes, which has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing will be expected and masks are encouraged but not required for the garden tour.

"We needed something to replace our very popular fall Tour of Homes, so we thought what better way to get people outdoors and enjoying nature, while also learning about some native, some heirloom and some exotic plants in our beautiful hometown gardens," said Pat Meier, chairwoman of the event.

"It really fits with the Heritage Trust mission since the outdoors of homes are important to their appearance and the overall community as well as the physical structure on the property,"

Several of the homeowners are Master Gardeners and will be available to answer questions about particular plants.

"There will be many different and unique plants on display. I think people will really enjoy it," Meier said.

The homes on the tour are: Mike and Joni Bence, 719 Lewis St.: Mack and Nancy McKee, 1121 S. 12th St.: Jim and Penny Sudbeck, 2616 West Ave.; Darlene Troute, 400 North St.; Dustin and Kage Evans, 616 Columbia St.; Susan and Dick Hoisington, 1015 N. Fifth St.; and Kim Mercer, 1024 N. Fourth St.

Tour participants can begin the tour at any of the homes and visit them in any order they choose.

A bonus is being offered during the tour. Five $20 gift certificates to Lowe's Home Improvement Center will be given away as door prizes, with participants signing the back of their ticket and including their phone number at the last home they tour. Heritage Trust members will then conduct a drawing at the end of the tour and notify those who win.

The event will be held rain or shine, unless dangerous storms are forecast.

The Heritage Trust is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and restoration of historic Burlington, Iowa. Proceeds from special events are used to provide grants up to $5,000 to local property owners for preservation and restoration projects. Applications for grants are available at Preservation Station, 213 Valley St., which is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.