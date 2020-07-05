FORT MADISON — A Donnellson man who was reported missing Saturday on the Mississippi River was found dead near Fort Madison.

According to a press release from Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber, Devyn Michael Broeker, 24, was being pulled on a flotation device when he fell off into the river at about 6 p.m. near Sandusky sand bar. The sand bar is located at about the 3400 block of River Road.

Deputies of the Lee County Sheriff’s office dive team responded to the area after Iowa Department of Natural Resources officers located a suspected body using side scanning sonar.

With the assistance of the Fort Madison Fire and Rescue, Keokuk Fire and Rescue, the Keokuk Volunteer Emergency Corps; the body was and recovered in less than five minutes. Broeker was transported to the nearby dock and from there to the Keokuk Area Hospital morgue. The body will then be sent for an autopsy at Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. This is in accordance with Iowa law that drowning victims be subject to an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No foul play is suspected at this time.