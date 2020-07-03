Local law enforcement agencies will be conducting a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign for the Fourth of July.

Through July 7, officers will conduct increased enforcement on the roads with zero tolerance for those who drive impaired, according to a recent media release from the Burlington Police Department.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, drunk driving accounted for 29 percent of crash deaths in 2018.

With Fourth of July festivities wrapping up in the evening or late at night, more cars will be on the roads late.

Nationally, 193 people died in motor vehicle crashes during the 2018 July Fourth holiday, the most recent period for which statistics are available, and 78 of these fatalities occurred in an alcohol-impaired crash.

On the Fourth of July in 2018, one life was lost in Iowa due to an alcohol-related crash. On July 4, 2019, Iowa experienced 112 crashes with two fatalities and nine serious injuries.

BPD is urging motorists to consider a ride-share service or calling a cab if selecting a designated driver is not an option.