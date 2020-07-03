Don’t look now, but the Burlington High School baseball team is right where it hoped it would be all along.

After a 1-3 start to the season, some people gave up on the BHS’s season.

Not the Grayhounds.

With Thursday’s 11-1, 10-0 sweep of Keokuk at Community Field, the Grayhounds not only put themselves back in the race for the Southeast Conference championship, they find themselves on top of the standings, one game ahead of Fort Madison and Mount Pleasant in the loss column.

After all the ups and downs of a shortened season, the Grayhounds are right where they hoped to be all along.

"It gives us good confidence going into our big doubleheader Monday. Now we can compete for that conference title," said BHS junior second baseman and leadoff hitter Taylor Bunton.

"These are very big. They put us in a very good position for the conference title. We are very excited for Monday night," said freshman shortstop Mateo Rascon.

"Coming in here tonight, we knew if we got these two, then going down to Fort Madison on Monday was going to be a showdown for us to stay in the race for the conference title, which is exactly what we want," BHS head coach Brock Schneden said. "I’m really pleased with how the kids came out and performed tonight."

Bunton and Rascon went a combined 8-for-10, scored nine runs and drove in six on the night and each made several stellar plays in the field.

"That’s kind of where you start is up the middle. We feel like we’ve got two really good ones up there right now. We’ll have that combo for one more year," Schneden said. "Those two are playing well right now. Taylor started off a little slow, but he’s starting to find his swing again here and continue with the approach he had all of last year.

"Mateo just answered the bell. We were looking at some different options. He had been playing very well and was someone we had had our eye on as maybe being an option to bring up and play shortstop. We decided to give him and opportunity and he’s run with it. He’s been on fire, both at the plate and defensively. He’s been great for us there, too. I’m really pleased with how he’s played for us these last couple weeks."

It was a big night for the BHS seniors on Senior Night. All nine seniors saw playing time. Senior first baseman Tyson Powers was a combined 6-for-7, scored a run and drove in six.

"I remember looking at our seniors last year and just how it was such a different feeling on Senior Night," Powers said. "We knew coming in we needed these games. Keokuk isn’t a terrible team. They are better than their record shows.

"It’s always kind of a goal on Senior Night to get all of those guys some playing time, whether it’s an at-bat or a late-inning sub defensively," Schneden said. "Those guys have worked hard for our program for four years, some of them for five years. We appreciate everything that all of these kids do for our program and the time that they’ve put in, especially in the summer. They could be off doing other stuff, but they choose to devote that time to us. We try to give back and time we can."

BHS (6-5 overall, 5-1 Southeast Conference) made quick work of the first game. Bunton doubled to lead off the bottom of the first and scored minutes later on Rascon’s single to left. Powers and Hunter Timmerman also drove in runs to stake BHS to a 3-0 lead.

"Lately since I’ve been struggling to even get on base, it was huge for me and huge for my team to start us off and get some runs on the board, get us going," Bunton said.

"I get motivation from him. When he gets on base, I try to get on base, push him over and get him in. Get those runs in," Rascon said of Bunton.

That was more than enough run support for starting pitcher Brock Dengler, who struck out eight and walked two while allowing only one hit and one unearned run.

BHS completed the sweep, breaking open the nightcap with a seven-run second. The Grayhounds sent 11 batters to the plate and banged out eight hits in the frame. Powers had a two-run single, while Bunton, Timmerman, Jacob Zahner, Charley Carlson and Daniel Remele each drove in a run.

The Grayhounds spoiled the homecoming of Keokuk head coach Jared Poole, who is in his first year at Keokuk (0-12, 0-8). Poole is a graduate of BHS and played for assistant coach Scott Mason and played with Schneden.

"It feels great. I always get excited playing Burlington. Coach (Scott) Mason was one of the coaches when I played there and Brock was a year ahead of me. It’s a long friendship right there," Poole said. "It’s progressing slowly, but it’s progressing. Our record may not say it to people from the outside looking in, but being with these kids every day since June 1 and having most of them in the schools that I teach at and having most of them in other sports that they play that I coach in, it’s a progress. I tell these kids it’s a game of failure. To win ball games, you just have to fail less than the other team. Our record may say we’re struggling, but we’re definitely a better team playing tonight than we were playing Burlington the first game."

GAME 1

Keokuk;000;01;;—;1;1;2

Burlington;325;01;;—;11;11;3

WP — Brock Dengler (2-0). LP — Andrew Seabold (record). Leading hitters — Burlington: Tyson Powers 3-4, Mateo Rascon 2-2, Taylor Bunton 2-3. 2B — Bunton. RBI — Burlington: Bunton 3, Rascon 3, Powers 2.

GAME 2

Keokuk;000;00;;—;0;4;1

Burlington;172;0x;;—;10;13;2

WP — Alex Fawcett (1-0). LP — Cale Gillenwater (record). Leading hitters — Burlington: Rascon 3-3, Powers 3-3. 2B — Hunter Timmerman (BHS), Jacob Zahner (BHS), Charley Carlson (BHS). RBI — Burlington: Powers 4, Bunton 1, Rascon 1, Timmerman 1, Zahner 1, Carlson 1, Daniel Remele (BHS) 1.

Records: Keokuk 0-12 overall (0-8 Southeast Conference); Burlington 6-5 (5-1).