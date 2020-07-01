Major League Baseball puts an end to Minor League Baseball for 2020.

The day Burlington Bees general manager Kim Parker had been waiting for finally arrived Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Parker and the Bees, they didn’t get the news they so desperately hoped to hear.

Major League Baseball announced late Tuesday they would not be sending players to Minor League Baseball for the 2020 season because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Burlington Bees’ season ended before it ever got off the ground, leaving the staff heartbroken and scrambling to fill the schedule with other community events.

"We are definitely sad, heartbroken and devastated, just as the fans are," Parker said. "We give our heart and soul to Community Field. We love it. We are definitely hurting here as a staff.

"People say to me, ’Well, you knew this was a possibility.’ I tell them that’s like when you go to the doctor and he says you are going to have to have surgery. You know it’s going to hurt, but the day of the surgery it hurts even more."

Community Field has a great history, rich in Minor League Baseball, as the smallest market to host full season minor league baseball. Burlington has been blessed to host 100 plus years of baseball with thousands upon thousands of young men pursuing their dream of becoming a Major League Baseball player here. Many players began their careers at Community Field from Paul Molitor, Vida Blue to Eric Hosmer and Mike Moustakas.

"The Burlington Bees have been synonymous with summer in southeast Iowa and heading to a Bees game has been a summer tradition of area families for decades. We mourn this loss with our fans," Parker said.

Parker met with her staff on Wednesday to make plans for the future. The Bees have allowed Burlington High School to play all of its home baseball games at Community Field. West Burlington and Danville played a junior varsity/varsity baseball doubleheader there on Monday and Community Field will host a Class 2A district doubleheader on July 11. On that day, West Burlington will play Van Buren at 4:30 p.m. and Danville will play Louisa-Muscatine at 7 p.m.

"It’s really neat. Every night after a game we have a group of players come through and thank us for letting them play here," Parker said. "We get to hear the sounds of baseball at the ballpark. The look on the players’ faces when they take the field is priceless."

Parker said there are several other events planned for Community Field this summer.

"We are having several graduation parties here and we have several other group outings on the schedule," Parker said.

Parker said she and her staff are planning ahead to 2021, although no decision has been made on the proposed contraction of Minor League Baseball.

"All options are open right now," Parker said. "We are doing our due diligence every day planning for the future."

Parker said the loss of Minor League Baseball for 2020 is a hard hit for the community in general, with economic impacts being felt at numerous levels.

"Everybody feels it," Parker said. "The players just got told, just as we did. There are so many people affected by this."

The Burlington Bees Board of Directors are evaluating all options as to the future of baseball at Community Field. The team will personally be in contact with individuals affected to discuss ticketing and sponsorship options moving forward. More information will be released as it is available via the Burlington Bees Facebook page and website at www.gobees.com.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," said Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

The Burlington Bees are the proud founding franchise of the Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Minor League Baseball, which began as the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues, was founded on Sept. 5, 1901.

"We need the community’s support now more than ever," Parker said.